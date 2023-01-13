Delphi murders: Outside jurors to be bused in for locally held trial

This image provided by Indiana State Police shows Richard Matthew Allen. Indiana authorities have arrested the man in the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls who were killed while hiking five years ago near their small community in northern Indiana hometown, police said Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced that Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana city of about 3,000 people. (Indiana State Police via AP)

(NewsNation) — The trial of Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen will take place in the county where the crimes took place, and the jury will be selected from another county, according to decisions made during a pair of hearings in connection with the case Friday.

Allen was arrested in October 2022 and charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German, whose bodies were found on Feb. 14, 2017, after the girls went for a walk on the Delphi Historic Trails in Delphi, Indiana.

Appearing in person in Carroll Circuit Court, Allen was heavily shackled and accompanied by officers.

Saying the costs to move the trial to another county would be “extraordinary,” Judge Fran Gull couldn’t see a way for the trial to be held outside of Carroll County.

“It would be difficult, if not impossible, to find a jury in Carroll County,” Gull said, according to Journal & Courier reporting on Friday morning proceedings that were closed to the public.

Gull also said it would be “difficult if not impossible” to find jurors in Carroll County who have not been involved in the case in some capacity, according to NewsNation affiliate WXIN.

The decision was then made to bring jurors in from a suitable outside county from which jurors could be bused into Carroll County and sequestered during the trial.

Gull gave the prosecutor and Allen’s defense attorneys one week to submit suggested counties from which they might pick the jurors, according to WXIN.

The judge also expressed skepticism that Allen’s trial would be on track for March 23, citing the “extraordinary, voluminous evidence” in the case that must be turned over to the defense.

Gull said she’ll hear arguments during the bail hearing on whether the trial can proceed as scheduled and noted that the state has been “diligent” in turning over “thousands upon thousands” of pages of discovery to Allen’s lawyers.

NewsNation affiliate WXIN contributed to this report.