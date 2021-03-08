Detonation of homemade explosive at Michigan high school was accidental, police say

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a student accidentally detonated a homemade explosive device as he sat at his desk in a Michigan high school Monday morning.

The 16-year-old student who brought the device into Newaygo High School sustained severe injuries, police said, but they would not provide further details. Newaygo Public Schools initially said the explosive device was a firework but police later determined it was not.

Four other students sustained minor injuries and were taken by their parents to the hospital, while the teacher went to the hospital as well. They also needed to be checked out because they may have inhaled whatever chemicals were used in the device.

Newaygo Public Schools Superintendent Peg Mathis wrote in a Facebook post that has since been deleted that the student wasn’t trying to attack anyone, but rather demonstrated “a serious lack of judgment.” Police agreed that the student did not mean to hurt others.

Newaygo Police Department Chief Georgia Andres assured parents that “it was an isolated incident” and that the school was safe. She said more information would be available as the investigation progresses.

Schools were locked down after the explosion, per protocol. The district sent high school students home for the remainder of Monday, while kindergartners through eighth graders had a full day as usual.

Police said they were still working to determine why the student brought the device to school. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was called in to help determine how it was constructed.

Once the investigation is over, the case will be sent to the county prosecutor to determine what, if any, charges are appropriate.