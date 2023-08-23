Detroit wins grant to preserve historic Black women’s clubhouse

(NewsNation) — The National Parks Service is helping preserve a local landmark with ties to civil rights in Detroit as part of the Historic Preservation Fund, which seeks to preserve the country’s history of equal rights.

The $75,000 grant will go toward preserving the headquarters of the Detroit Association of Women’s Club, previously known as the Detroit Association of Colored Women’s Club.

The group was established in 1921 in an effort to address social and welfare issues in the Black community in Detroit.

The headquarters was purchased in 1941, though the address had to be changed because a covenant prevented Black people from living on Ferry Street. The address was changed to Bush Street to get around the prohibition and one entrance remains blocked off.

The funds will be used to preserve the building and apply for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.