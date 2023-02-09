DeWine: Don’t want to see NewsNation reporter prosecuted 

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (NewsNation) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he was “shocked” to learn a NewsNation reporter was arrested during his Wednesday news conference, but stopped short of calling for charges to be dropped.

“I don’t want to see him in jail, I don’t want to see him prosecuted, but for me to say I know what happened would simply not be the truth,” DeWine said on “NewsNation Live” Thursday.

Correspondent Evan Lambert was released from jail late Wednesday after being arrested earlier in the day during a news conference being held by Ohio’s governor about a train derailment.

Lambert was giving a live report during NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” when he was told by law enforcement personnel at the news conference to be quiet because Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was speaking.

“The reporter had every right to broadcast,” DeWine told NewsNation. “No one should have said anything to the reporter about whether he was loud or not loud.”

DeWine said, though he did not see the circumstances of the arrest, if he had, “I would have told them to stop.”

Lambert finished the live report but was then asked to leave by authorities, who tried to forcibly remove him from the event. The charges Lambert is facing are disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

