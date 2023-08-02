Disabled American Veterans awards Mich. student $30K scholarship

(NewsNation) — A rising college sophomore in Michigan has been awarded the top scholarship prize from Disabled American Veterans for his volunteerism with local veterans.

DAV named Jacob Weber of Canton, Michigan, as the recipient of its 2023 $30,000 scholarship prize, the veterans group said in a news release. Weber will be recognized Saturday the 2023 DAV and Auxiliary National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Weber, 19, graduated from Salem High School in Canton in 2022 and recently finished his freshman year at Michigan State University. Five years ago, he started Treats for Troops, distributing candy to veterans at the VA medical center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

That project led him to start, among other volunteer initiatives, Stockings for Soldiers and Cards That Care, distributing care packages and letters to veterans at the VA medical center, DAV said in the release. He recruited classmates to help and mentored others to continue the projects in his absence.

“Volunteering has opened my eyes to the world around me,” Weber said in the news release. “(It has) brought me joy, gave me a sense of accomplishment and helped me express my gratitude.”

Weber is pursuing a degree in supply chain management.

“Serving veterans is at the heart of what DAV does, and our scholarship winners are great examples of our organization’s values,” DAV National Commander Joe Parsetich said in the release. “By giving of their time and energy, each of these students has made a significant impact in the lives of veterans in their communities. We are proud to recognize their efforts and are excited to watch the bright futures of these leaders unfold.”

DAV awards scholarships to 10 students each year for their volunteer support of veterans. Additional 2023 scholarship recipients include:

$20,000 – Suraj Vadapalli, of Houston, Texas.

$15,000 – Kyla Griffin, of Concord, North Carolina.

$10,000 – Destiny Klinkhammer, of Racine, Wisconsin.

$7,500 – Jalynn Justice, of Sugar Land, Texas.

$7,500 – Kaitlyn Horton, of Sheridan, Arkansas.

$5,000 – Adam Kelley, of Cincinnati, Ohio.

$5,000 – Jes Robison, of Powderly, Kentucky.

$5,000 – Seojin Kim, of Irvine, California.

$5,000 – Simran Kaur Singh, of San Jose, California.

DAV awards $110,000 in scholarships each year to inspire volunteerism, the group said in the release. The organization provides support services to veterans including medical benefits assistance, job fairs and grants.