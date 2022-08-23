(NewsNation) — Health officials in northern Michigan are investigating reports of a parvovirus-like illness being reported in dogs.

The unidentified illness, which has killed dozens of dogs, first appeared in Otsego and Clare counties, according to NewsNation local affiliate WOOD-TV.

A report from the Clare County Cleaver said more than 30 dogs in the county died in a matter of days from the illness.

On Facebook, the Otsego Animal Shelter said dogs they’ve seen have parvo-like symptoms, such as bloody diarrhea, vomiting, lethargy and loss of appetite. However, when the canines are taken to a veterinarian, their parvo test comes back negative.

The illness is not affecting certain breeds more than others, Otsego Animal Shelter noted, and cases have been reported in counties around northern and central Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is working with local animal control shelters, veterinarians, the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and others to learn more about the reports and try to find a cause for the recent deaths.

While some of the first samples submitted to the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory were positive for parvovirus, additional diagnostic testing is ongoing, a news release said.

Because parvovirus is not a reportable disease in Michigan, and is not uncommon in unvaccinated dogs, officials don’t have a clear picture of how many dogs in total have been affected in this particular cluster of cases, Courtney Chapin, communications manager for the laboratory, told NewsNation.

In a news release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the agency urged dog owners to work with their veterinarians to ensure their pet is up to date on routine vaccinations. Health officials also say dogs and puppies should be kept away from other animals until they are fully vaccinated, or if the canines are showing any signs of illness.

“Our team at the MSU VDL has the expertise to lead this diagnostic investigation, including the detection and identification of potential infectious or toxic causes,” Kim Dodd, director of the Michigan State University Diagnostic Laboratory, said. “Our work starts with looking for known causes of disease, and if none is found, we’ll explore novel explanations such as new virus variants. Our team is working hard to find clear answers, and we will provide an update when we know more.”