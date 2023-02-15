A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(NewsNation) — East Palestine residents will be able to ask officials about the train derailment that led to the intentional burning of some hazardous chemicals at an open house Wednesday evening.

Initially, the meeting was supposed to be a moderated town hall forum, but the format changed to the open house model, where people can go to individual tables and ask questions, according to NewsNation local affiliate WKBN.

NewsNation reached out to the East Palestine mayor’s office to see why they changed this, and is awaiting a response.

About 50 freight cars, 10 of which were carrying hazardous materials, derailed in the Ohio village the night of Friday, Feb. 3. The train had been carrying products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, at the time of the derailment, according to rail operator Norfolk Southern.

This release of toxic chemicals threatened the health of thousands of people and forced them from their homes for a period of time. Although an evacuation order has now been lifted, there is growing concern from residents. Some have reported a burning sensation in their eyes as well as headaches. Others have said they’ve seen dead fish in area streams, or had livestock die.

“I think it’s a significant observation that so many animals are getting sick,” James Fabisiak, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health, told NewsNation’s Marni Hughes. “I think animals can actually provide sort of an early warning system that one can use to monitor what might be going on in an environmental disaster like this.”

Officials, including a representative from the Environmental Protection Agency, said monitoring has shown the water and air quality is safe, though that has done little to quell residents’ concerns.

“I feel everything they tell us is different,” Shelby Vollnogle, of East Palestine, said. “I know I haven’t been giving us or the dog the water, and I probably won’t for a long time.”

EPA Administrator Michael Regan, sharing an interview he had with Fox News on Twitter, said he will be going to East Palestine Thursday to visit the site of the derailment and meet with residents and emergency responders.

“We will continue our strong partnership with @GovMikeDeWine and the state of Ohio to protect the community,” Regan tweeted. “We are going to get through this together and we are holding Norfolk Southern accountable.”

The EPA is on the ground in East Palestine, testing more than 400 homes, 21 wells and monitoring the massive cleanup.

But for the people who live there, there are still lingering questions about plumes of smoke, persisting odors and more, especially after officials burned five train cars with vinyl chloride.

“I think that stuff is probably keeping through the ground and burned up and landed somewhere,” Vollnogle said.

Officials maintain the air is safe to breathe and caution those who use private wells to drink bottled water while they continue to test soil and groundwater at the site of the crash.

In a letter, the EPA accused Norfolk South of rebuilding the railroad over contaminated dirt.

“I think that I would be drinking the bottle of water,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. “And I would continue to find out what the tests were showing as far as their air. I would be alert and concerned but I think that I would be back in my house.”

This photo taken with a drone shows the continuing cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

One family told NewsNation’s Brian Entin on “CUOMO” that they have been diagnosed with upper respiratory infections.

“I knew something was different when we left town and there was that chemical smell in your nose,” Jamie Wallace, one of those who had to evacuate East Palestine, said. “As if you were in the bathroom cleaning with bleach and you walk out and you still smell that bleach in your nose.”

One East Palestine business owner, and two other residents, filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over the exposure to toxic substances. Norfolk Southern, meanwhile, said it has given more than $1.5 million to more than 1,000 families and established a $1 million fund for the community.

“We will be judged by our actions,” Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw said in a statement. “We are cleaning up the site in an environmentally responsible way, reimbursing residents affected by the derailment, and working with members of the community to identify what is needed to help East Palestine recover and thrive.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.