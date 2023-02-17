East Palestine resident was extra in train derailment movie

(NewsNation) — East Palestine resident Ben Ratner has now lived through both a fake and a real life train derailment.

Ben Ratner was an extra in the Netflix movie “White Noise,” which is about a train accident that leads to a dangerous chemical leak in a suburban community. “It’s definitely surreal,” Rattner explained during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

Ratner offered his concerns about the government’s response, pointing to potential hazards.

“There’s not a whole lot going on with people’s wells right now, there’s over a hundred wells right now in the area that need to be tested. And those… people have to still live and shower and feed their animals off of that,” he noted, adding that he’s glad that the federal government has recently established a presence there.