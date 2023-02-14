‘Potent smell’: Nervous East Palestine residents wonder what’s next

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (NewsNation) — Despite being told they can return home, many residents of East Palestine are concerned that guidance from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) came too soon following the disclosure of more toxic chemicals found at the train derailment site.

In the meantime, students have returned to the classroom, high school basketball is back in session and some businesses are reopening after the derailment put the village on high alert. Ten of the 50 train cars that derailed contained hazardous materials.

In addition to vinyl chloride, the EPA has identified three more chemicals that were also on board. The agency sent a letter to Norfolk Southern stating that ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate and isobutylene were also in the rail cars that were derailed.

The controlled burn sent black plumes into the sky above East Palestine as crews tried to get rid of the chemicals.

Now, some in the community are reporting lingering odors and a burning sensation in their eyes.

“I was kind of surprised when they quickly told people they could go back home,” said Silverado Caggiano, a local hazardous materials specialist. “But then (the town said) if they wanted their homes tested, they could have them tested. I would’ve rather they did all the testing.”

Some residents are even lawyering up.

Nicole Miller is currently involved in a class-action lawsuit against Norfolk Southern. She said the odor was still lingering in her legal office when locals were given the all-clear to return by the EPA.

“As soon as I opened my door it hit me in the face: this potent smell,” she said. “It made me lightheaded almost instantly.”

David Scheufele, who is concerned about returning home, is also suing Norfolk Southern.

“It’s an old house … drafty and everything,” he said. “So we weren’t sure if stuff was going to get in the house when we got back.”

A rash of train derailments have happened since East Palestine, including ones in Texas and South Carolina. There have been more than a dozen derailments since the start of 2023.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are sounding the alarm about the long-term, negative impacts in Ohio.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has called for direct action from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“East Palestine railroad derailment will have a significant negative impact on the health and well-being of the residents for decades and there is almost zero national media attention,” said Ilhan. “We need Congressional inquiry and direct action from Pete Buttigieg to address this tragedy.”

The White House on Tuesday defended the administration’s handling of the derailment and controlled burn.

“The administration has been in close touch with local electeds on the ground to make sure that their concerns are being met,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine pledged on Tuesday that hazmat crews would remain in the area and called on Congress to address why communities aren’t warned when potentially toxic trains move through their area.

“Even though some railcars had hazardous materials on board, and while most of them did not, that’s why it was not categorized as a high hazardous material train. Frankly, if this is true — and I’m told it’s true — this is absurd,” said DeWine.

Residents are expected to take their concerns to the next town hall meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT in the high school gym.