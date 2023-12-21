Longest-serving Chicago alderman found guilty in federal corruption trial

CHICAGO — The longest-serving alderman in Chicago history, Ed Burke, was convicted of all but one count in his historic federal corruption trial Thursday afternoon.

Burke, 79, is facing the possibility of several years in prison after being found guilty on 13 of 14 counts, including racketeering.

A jury acquitted Burke on one extortion conspiracy count that he faced with longtime aide Peter Andrews. Andrews was found not guilty on all charges. Burke’s other co-defendant, Portage Park businessman Charles Cui, was found guilty on all charges.

The case centered on four schemes that the federal government said Burke used to enrich himself and win favors for friends. The four involved a Burger King franchise in his former Southwest Side ward, a pole sign at a Binny’s Beverage Depot, the Field Museum and the Old Post Office.

Vital evidence in the case came from secretly recorded conversations by Danny Solis, a former-alderman-turned-government mole. The FBI also tapped Burke’s phone.

In the Burger King scheme, Burke was convicted of “shaking down” a franchise owner over wanting the family’s tax business steered to his private law firm, Klafter and Burke.

Co-defendant Charles Cui was convicted of attempting to bribe Burke over a Binny’s pole sign permit.

At the Field Museum, Burke was convicted of getting involved with wanting his goddaughter to be considered for an internship. He threatened to block a source of funding for the museum.

Solis’ recordings were primarily involved in the Old Main Post Office scheme.

One of the conversations presented was from 2017 when Solis asked Burke about a potential kickback — and if he could persuade a post office developer to hire Burke’s property tax law firm.

“The last time we met, you got me thinking,” Burke said. “My son is at Ignatius and I have a big mortgage. If there’s any thought you have on that.”

“If you can tee him up, you can be our consultant,” Solis said. “That would be okay? No legal problems?”

“You’re not going to get into any trouble and I’m not going to get into any trouble at this stage in the game,” Burke replied.

Burke, who served in City Council for 54 years, was indicted by federal authorities on Jan. 3, 2019. He became an alderman in 1969 after being a Chicago police officer. His father, Joseph, was the previous alderman in the 14th Ward.

Jurors deliberated for over 21 hours in the historic trial. The jury consisted of nine women and three men. If they hadn’t decided before Friday evening, the judge would have dismissed the jury for the holidays.

U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual applauded the jury verdict.

“We are gratified that the jury saw this case for what it is and that they held Mr. Burke accountable for his corrupt conduct,” Pasqual said.

Peter Andrews’ legal team sent the following statement after his acquittal:

“On behalf of our client, we are grateful to the twelve jurors who understood what we have known for over four years: Pete Andrews did not belong in this indictment. Pete served the city of Chicago for 35 years and remains devoted to the people of the 14th Ward, his childhood home. Pete’s indictment was an overreach, but these verdicts are a well-deserved Christmas blessing.“

In response to the jury’s verdict, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said:

“Elected officials are responsible for serving with honesty and integrity, with a moral responsibility to their constituents to uphold and abide by the law. In the case that they fail to do so, it is imperative that they are held accountable. That is what the jury decided today.”

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also issued a statement, saying, in part, “Ed Burke should rightfully be remembered as a man who elevated personal ambition and greed over doing the people’s work.”

Both the racketeering and attempted extortion charges carry sentences of up to 20 years.

Burke’s sentencing is set for June 17.