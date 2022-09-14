Electric vehicles take center stage at Detroit auto show

(NewsNation) — After 3 long years, the Detroit auto show is back. Although smaller and downsized, it’s still packing the power of the industry’s newest, best and coolest rides — including not so far into the future conceptional cars.

But it’s that nod to the here and now and the push towards electric vehicles that has so many excited, including the president.

President Joe Biden delivered a speech at the North American International Auto Wednesday to promote the launch of electric vehicle manufacturing in the motor city, highlighting automakers’ increasing shift to electric vehicles and billions of dollars in new investments in battery plants.

“You know, the Great American road trip is going to be fully electrified whether you’re driving coast to coast along I-10, or on I-75 here in Michigan,” Biden said.

Biden toured the expo floor and was quick to tout his support of investing nearly $85 billion dollars in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, batteries and EV charging stations since he took office.

His bold goal is to have electric vehicles make up 50% of all vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2030.

One hybrid model, the Aviator plug-in by Lincoln, that was featured at the show goes for $68,000.

More futuristic models are being explored at the auto show as well — including concepts for an autonomous car, also by Lincoln.

And everywhere you look, charging stations, hybrid cars and trucks are first and foremost at automakers’ displays.

They may not be for everyone with price tags ranging from $20 thousand to well over $100 thousand, but they are always advancing and becoming environmentally safe and technically sound with each model that is introduced.

“This is really our vision of the next 100 years, so it really gives us an opportunity to explore what is possible with autonomous travel, EV technology, and really opens up doors and opportunities for us,” Ryan Niemiec, Lincoln interior design chief, said.

The vehicle concept NewsNation was able to see could drive itself and open its interior space, although an actual autonomous vehicle is still likely a ways away, Niemiec acknowledged.

“It really redefines what travel is all about,” he said.

Reuters contributed to this article.