Erin Brockovich on Ohio: ‘If you feel unsafe, leave’

(NewsNation) — It’s been two weeks since a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, and many community members are still looking for answers.

And while Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other officials have said repeatedly that the air and water is safe in East Palestine, Ohio, it’s clear that some of the toxins remain.

Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich is urging the public not to trust the all-clear given by the EPA.

“There’s so much that has to be done before we’re gonna get true answers,” Brockovich said during an appearance on “NewsNation Prime.” Brockovich also urged anyone that feels unsafe to leave.

The Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine left toxic chemicals spilled or burned off, prompting evacuations and fears of contamination by wary residents distrustful of the state and federal response.

Brockovich is heading to East Palestine on Thursday for a town hall to assist residents.

