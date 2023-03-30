Evacuations underway after BNSF train derails in Minnesota

RAYMOND, Minn. (NewsNation) — Evacuations are underway in the city of Raymond after a Burlington Northern Sante Fe (BNSF) train carrying ethanol and corn syrup liquid derailed and caught fire early Thursday morning.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center was notified of the train derailment at approximately 1 a.m. CT and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene, according to the Kandiyohi Sheriff’s Office.

According to the press release, numerous rail cars were derailed on the western edge of the city, within the city limits. Several of the tankers caught fire, burning off the ethanol and corn syrup liquid.

BNSF confirmed the derailment in a statement, saying that 22 cars carrying mixed freight had derailed and four cars had caught fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Law enforcement officers and EMS assisted with the evacuations within the vicinity of the crash site. An emergency collection site for evacuees with nowhere to go was originally set up at the Central Minnesota Christian School building in Prinsburg, Minnesota, but will be moved to Unity Church later in the morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The site remains active as firefighters and first responders work to contain the fire. The press release also advised no travel warning to the city.

“BNSF field personnel are responding to assess the derailment site and will be working closely with local first responders. The main track is blocked and an estimated time for reopening the line is not available. The cause of the incident is under investigation.” BNSF General Director of Public Affairs Lena Kent said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also acknowledged the derailment, tweeting, “FRA is on the ground after a BNSF train carrying ethanol derailed early this morning, leading to an evacuation in the area of Raymond, MN. At present no injuries or fatalities have been reported. We are tracking closely as more details emerge and will be involved in investigation.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he has been briefed on the incident and is traveling to the crash site where he will be on the ground with local officials soon. He said he has also been in contact with Buttigieg.

“The state stands ready to protect the health and safety of the community,” Walz tweeted.

This train crash comes in the wake of a series of train derailments, including the fiery Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which has put a spotlight on railroad safety. Roughly half of that town of about 5,000 people near the Pennsylvania border had to be evacuated after officials decided to release and burn toxic chemicals.

Federal regulators and members of Congress have proposed reforms they want railroads to make to prevent future derailments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.