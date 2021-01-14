Ex-Michigan health chief charged with involuntary manslaughter in Flint

LANSING, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — Michigan’s former health director was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who got Legionnaires’ disease during the Flint water crisis.

Nick Lyon pleaded not guilty during an appearance in a Genesee County court. He worked for then-Gov. Rick Snyder, who is facing misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty in Flint. Snyder has pleaded not guilty.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and her prosecutors announced a Thursday news conference to discuss the findings in their renewed 19-month investigation into how the city’s water system was contaminated with lead and bacteria.

NewsNation will livestream the news conference in the player above.

Former officials who worked in Snyder’s administration, which ran from 2011 – 2018, have been summoned to court to face charges.

The indictment filed by the attorney general’s office is groundbreaking: No governor or former governor in Michigan’s 184-year history had been charged with crimes related to their time in that office, according to the state archivist.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 13: Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Nick Lyon testifies during a hearing before the Environment and the Economy Subcommittee and Health Subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee April 13, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The subcommittees held a hearing on “Flint Water Crisis: Impacts and Lessons Learned.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Flint Water Plant tower is shown in Flint, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Some Flint residents impacted by months of lead-tainted water are looking past expected charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in his administration to healing physical and emotional damages left by the crisis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Vehicles drive through downtown Flint, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Some Flint residents impacted by months of lead-tainted water are looking past expected charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in his administration to healing physical and emotional damages left by the crisis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A section of the Flint River is shown in Flint, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Some Flint residents impacted by months of lead-tainted water are looking past expected charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in his administration to healing physical and emotional damages left by the crisis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks with reporters during a news conference at his office in Lansing, Mich. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water crisis. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

Besides Snyder, charges are expected against other people, including former officials who served as Michigan’s chief medical executive, Snyder’s communications chief and a senior adviser.

Flint was in chronic financial trouble in 2014 when a Snyder-appointed emergency manager, Darnell Earley, who was running the majority Black city carried out a money-saving decision to use the Flint River for water while a regional pipeline from Lake Huron was under construction. The corrosive water, however, wasn’t treated properly and released lead from old plumbing into homes.

Prosecutors also charged Earley with two felony counts of misconduct in office Thursday. He pleaded not guilty.

State and some city officials insisted the water was safe to use — until a group of doctors in September 2015 urged Flint to change its water source after finding high levels of lead in children’s blood.

“I’m sorry and I will fix it,” Snyder promised during his 2016 State of the State speech.

The water, it turned out, had not been treated to reduce corrosion — causing the toxic metal to leach from old pipes and spoil the distribution system used by nearly 100,000 residents. The water also was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area. Authorities counted at least 90 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Genesee County, including 12 deaths.

“I literally could have cried,” said Flint mother Ariana Hawk after learning Tuesday that former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and others in his administration were expected to be charged in a water crisis blamed with causing learning disabilities in scores of children and other medical problems among adults.

Hawk’s son, Sincere Smith, was 2 years old when she noticed something wasn’t right with the family’s tap water. Sometimes the water they drank and used for cooking and bathing was discolored. More concerning was when it gushed out brown.

Rashes had started to spread over her son’s body. He became inconsolable when she bathed him. The boy’s pediatrician pointed to the city’s water as the cause.

Flint has since returned to water from Detroit’s system and has replaced more than 9,700 lead service lines, but scars remain — some visible, others psychological.

For Sincere, now 7, and his siblings, water from taps can elicit worry.

While visiting their grandmother’s home in Florida, Sincere was hesitant about the water, Hawk told The Associated Press.

“I told him ‘It’s not Flint. Y’all can drink it,’” Hawk said. “But they’ve been normalized to drinking bottled water because they can’t drink our water. Flint kids are traumatized.”

Snyder, who left office in 2018, was not initially charged, though others were. But a new probe was started in 2019, with all charges dropped against eight people. Prosecutors working under a new state attorney general said all available evidence was not pursued by the previous team of prosecutors.

Separately, the state, Flint, a hospital and an engineering firm have agreed to a $641 million settlement with residents over the water crisis, with $600 million coming from Michigan. A judge said she hopes to decide by Jan. 21 whether to grant preliminary approval. Other lawsuits, including one against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, are pending.

Tune into NewsNation on WGN America at 8/7c tonight for a full report.