EXCLUSIVE: Stepsister of suspected FedEx shooter says ‘he never got the help that he needed’

INDIANAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — The stepsister of 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, the suspected gunman in Thursday’s mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, described him as “isolated” in an exclusive interview with NewsNation affiliate WXIN-TV.

“Brandon was isolated,” said his stepsister, who didn’t want to be identified.

She said their father died by suicide in 2004.

“We do have a lot of mental illness in our family and he never got the help that he needed,” she said.

Nine people, including the suspected shooter, died.

He was a former employee at the facility last employed there in 2020, Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said in a Friday afternoon press briefing. The FBI also said agents questioned him last year.

Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis field office, said Friday that agents had questioned Hole in 2020 after his mother called police to say that her son might commit “suicide by cop.”

He says agents questioned Hole based on items found in his bedroom. He did not elaborate on what those items were.

No crime was identified and the FBI says it did not identify Hole as espousing a racially motivated ideology.

Download the free NewsNation Now app to receive updates on this developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.