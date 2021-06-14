Explosion, massive fire at Illinois chemical plant

ROCKTON, Ill. (WGN) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a massive fire at a chemical plant in northern Illinois.

The fire broke out Monday at Chemtool Incorporated in Rockton, Illinois. The company manufactures fluids, lubricants and grease products which are distributed worldwide.

According to NewsNation affiliate WTVO, residents within a one-mile radius of Chemtool are being asked to evacuate due to possible dangerous chemicals being released in the fire.

A large emergency presence is on the scene and assisting.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.