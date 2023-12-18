Family discusses MSU shooting settlement

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State University Board of Trustees Friday approved $15 million to settle lawsuits brought by the families of three students killed in a February 13 shooting on the campus.

Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arrielle Anderson all lost their lives in the shooting. Others were injured, but MSU has not settled suits brought by the injured students.

Verner’s family says the money they received — $5 million – will be used to work on prevention of future tragedies.

The family of Alexandria Verner and their attorney during a press conference Friday. (WLNS)

“Are there things that could have been done differently? Could doors be locked? Could security measures be different?” said Ted Verner, Alexandria’s father. “Sure, we could do it in every building in the United States. Our goal is to make it safer moving forward, make an impact.”

He said the loss of their daughter combined with the legal battle has been problematic and difficult. But the action Friday provided some closure.

MSU Trustee Dennis Denno said his vote was, in part, for the families.

“I really just feel for the families,” he said. “I hope this helps. I can’t imagine what they’re going through.”

MSU Chair of the Board Rema Vassar also weighed in on the settlement.

“The settlement is just one more step for closure for those families,” she said.

For the Verner family, the lawsuit was not about blame, but fostering change.

“Nancy and I are on several committees right now and it’s re-purposing Berkey Hall,” said father Ted. “It’s the continuing of the security and making the security measurement at MSU to be better.”

The Verners said some of the money would be used to create scholarships in Alexandria’s honor as well as working to address gun violence.

“As we move forward that things that may have not worked well on February 13th are going to work better,” he said. “Thats why again holding people accountable that commit a crime in Michigan with a gun is what needs to be done.”

In spite of the violence that took Alexandria from the world, her family said her legacy will continue.

Alexandria Verner was one of three killed at MSU Feb. 13. (Courtesy Photo)

“Alex was a wonderful person. She was a leader,” Ted said. “She would absolutely fight for someone if they were being bullied. She was tough on the basketball court.”