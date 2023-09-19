Family seeks help finding missing Oklahoma woman

Officials and loved ones need help finding 30-year-old Makayla Fay Meave-Byers who was last seen in Macomb on Friday.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Officials and loved ones need help finding 30-year-old Makayla Fay Meave-Byers who was last seen Friday in Macomb.

According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Meave-Byers was seen at her home in Macomb around 5:30 p.m. Friday and has been missing since.

Her family said they are worried and upset, but holding out hope she will be found safe and return.

Photo of Makayla. (Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office)

Community gathers to remember children lost too soon

“She’s a great mother, it’s all she cares about,” said Andria Meave, Byers’ older sister.

Meave said she still remembers her sister’s last words.

“Love you, bye,” Meave said.

Byers has two adopted children and is a mom to four stepdaughters.

Her family said it’s not like her to disappear and to leave behind her children and her beloved dog.

“For him to be left at home, was very unusual,” said Barbara Harper, Byers’ mom.

Her family said they are overwhelmed with thoughts of what possibly happened to her.

“Her phone was pinged within a 3-mile radius of her home,” said Harper.

Her family said she is a teachers aide, working to get her teaching certificate.

Byers’ mom explained she believes her daughter is still close.

“The thought process that we have is she’s still quiet local, in the area and so the people especially around that area we want them to be area of that, that they need to be looking,” she said.

The family gathered Sunday at their church to pray for a miracle.

“I just ask the Lord just to give them strength to make it through this and to be with Makayla,” said Jerry Clifton, family pastor.

Byers’ family said it’s about keeping faith alive and she will be found.

“She’s got a family that loves her, and that god loves her and ask her to please come home,” said Scott Harper, Byers’ stepdad.

If you have any information concerning where she might be, you are asked to call 405-273-1727.