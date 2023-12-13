Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect, Robert Crimo Jr., released from jail

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting has been released from jail.

Robert Crimo Jr. is charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct. Prosecutors allege that Crimo Jr. was criminally reckless at the time that he helped procure a FOID card for his son Robert Crimo III.

After reaching a deal to plead guilty last month, Crimo Jr. was sentenced to 60 days in the Lake County Jail and two years probation with 100 hours of public service.

According to Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, Crimo Jr. was released from jail for good behavior Wednesday morning. He served less than a month.

On Monday, a judge in Lake County set a trial date for February 2024 for Crimo III, who now plans to represent himself.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.