CHICAGO, Illinois (NewsNation) — A former attorney was charged after authorities say he stole an ambulance in Chinatown and led Chicago police on a chase.

A Chicago Fire Department ambulance, parked on the street with no patient inside, was stolen around 4:40 p.m. Monday, NewsNation local affiliate WGN reports .

The stolen ambulance was seen being driven at speeds of up to 80 miles per hour. At around 5:55 p.m., the left rear wheel was blown out, but not before police were led on a chase near Dwight, 68 miles away from Chicago.

WGN said Benjamin Herrington, 46, was charged in connection to the incident. Footage WGN obtained shows that Herrington’s mother, Nicky, said her son told her the ambulance was left unlocked with keys in it.

While he was on the road, Nicky Herrington said Benjamin called her, saying he was scared and trying to drive to St. Louis to get her. Nicky Herrington said her son told her he needed help with addiction and his mental health.

Herrington was once a prominent Chicago area attorney who got his law degree in 2003. After losing his job, he became homeless while suffering from mental illness and drug addiction, WGN said.

The incident is under investigation. Herrington was transported to the Grundy County Jail, and is waiting to be transferred to Cook County.