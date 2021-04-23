Former Chicago Bear Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael reveals he is battling ALS

CHICAGO (WGN) — Former Bears defensive lineman Steve McMichael revealed to NewsNation affiliate WGN this week that he’s been diagnosed with 36-month onset ALS.

McMichael, 63, was first diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, at the Mayo Clinic in January, a second opinion at Rush Hospital confirmed the Mayo Clinic diagnosis.

“I’m not going to be out in the public any more…you’re not going to see me out doing appearances, hell I can’t even sign my name any more, and everybody’s going to be speculating ‘Where’s McMichael, what’s wrong with him?” McMichael said. “I’m here to tell everyone I’ve been diagnosed with ALS, Lou Gehrig’s Disease, so I’m not going to be a public figure any more.”

McMichael uses a customized wheelchair provided to him by the Bears and has lost the use of his hands. He gets help from his wife, Misty.

McMichael was a major part of the Bears’ success and helped them win the 1985 Super Bowl. He played for the team for 13 years.

After retiring from professional football, McMichael wrestled at WCW.

A GoFundMe was started to help with the cost of medical care. Other websites where people can help are obviousshirts.com and teammongo76.com