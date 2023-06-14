Former Chicago judge accused of stealing from WWII veteran

(NewsNation) — A case of greed is playing out in the Chicago courts involving a veteran who served in one of the most famous U.S. squadrons of World War II and a judge accused of theft.

Oscar Lawton Wilkerson Jr. served as a Tuskegee Airman during WWII before going back home to the Chicago suburbs. Awarded a Congressional Gold Medal, Wilkerson spent his later years speaking to school groups about his experiences. He never dreamed of the drama that would play out in his final days.

Wilkerson, who preferred to be called Wilk, died in February, just one day before his 97th birthday. Those who knew him say he was proud of his days as a Tuskegee Airman.

“He was a very intelligent man and a consummate gentleman,” said Ken Rapier, president of the Chicago chapter of Tuskegee Airmen. “Everyone who knew him loved him. He was just a wonderful person,”

Now, Patricia Martin, a family member and former presiding judge in the Cook County, Illinois, juvenile court, has been ordered to pay Wilkerson’s family more than $1 million. She’s facing criminal contempt charges and could be disbarred for mishandling Wilkerson’s money.

Martin was asked to oversee Wilkerson’s finances. The civil rights pioneer only found out money was missing when the retirement home he was living in notified him he was past due by more than $40,000.

Martin was allegedly stealing Wilkerson’s life savings, pocketing money from his bank accounts, 401(k) and Social Security payments. She was then using those funds to buy $100,000 in risky cryptocurrency.

Martin refused to answer questions about the accusations she is facing, so a judge has ordered her to pay more than three times the $240,000 she’s accused of stealing.

It’s a startling contrast to Martin’s earlier career, when she was at one point appointed by former President Barack Obama to join a commission to end child abuse and neglect.

While facing charges of stealing from Wilkerson, Martin texted her lawyers, “not denying nor admitting to any allegations.”