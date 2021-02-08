Former longtime Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis dies at 67

CHICAGO (WGN) — Former longtime Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis has died, according to a union spokesperson. She was 67.

Lewis stepped down from her position as CTU president in 2018 due to her battle with brain cancer. She was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2014.

Stephanie Gadlin, a CTU spokesperson, released the following statement Monday morning:

“The nation has lost a true champion. Karen Lewis was one of the most powerful and prolific voices in public education, advocating for students, their families and the communities in which they live. For her tenure as president of the Chicago Teachers Union, she was the architect of today’s fight for education justice. As her spokeswoman, I cannot tell you how inspired I was by her leadership as well as her vulnerability as she navigated the treacherous terrain of Chicago politics. I cannot count how many times we shared tears over the plight of students and people who have been marginalized for years, or the bellows of laughter due to her biting sense of humor. Karen was my homegirl. She rocked. Our city has lost a great voice. I send my heartfelt condolences to her loved ones, friends and to the 25,000 members of the CTU. May her memory reign for all days to come and she find rest in the bosom of God.” STEPHANIE GADLIN

