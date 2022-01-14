EDINA, Minn. (NewsNation Now) — Former NFL safety Robert Blanton is being credited for stopping a carjacking outside a Minnesota day care facility he owns and operates.

This week, Blanton sprang into action when the mother of one of his young charges was attacked by two would-be carjackers outside the front doors at the day care.

He said he could see the woman being attacked outside his window and ran over to help the mother whose purse was being stolen.

“I immediately took off to make sure she was safe and to go get the guy off of her,” said Blanton.

Despite the heroic effort, Blanton doesn’t consider himself a hero.

“The mom is a real hero for, you know, standing up and fighting back,” he said.

Blanton said he bought into the Kiddie Academy franchise in Edina, Minnesota, after his playing career.

“I’ve always had a love and passion for working with our youth, working with kids and needed something to do after I was done,” he said. “We love spending time with the kids and helping them grow and kind of start their life out.”

Blanton, 32, played in the NFL from 2012 to 2017 with the Vikings, Bills and Cowboys.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.