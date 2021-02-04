Former Ohio police officer charged with murder in shooting of Andre Hill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General David Yost announced Wednesday a former Columbus Police officer has been indicted by a grand jury for the shooting death of Andre’ Hill.

Adam Coy is charged with murder in the commission of a felony, felonious assault, dereliction of duty for failure to turn on his body camera, and dereliction of duty for failure to inform his fellow officer that he felt Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, presented a danger.

Yost said Coy has been arrested and will appear in court Thursday.

“I believe the evidence, in this case, supports the indictment, and my office will vigorously prosecute this case,” Yost said while announcing the indictment.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation into the shooting, Yost said. The Attorney General’s office will be handling the prosecution due to an election transition within the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office.

In late December, Adam Coy was fired after shooting Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, three days before Christmas as Hill walked out of a garage in the city’s northwest side, holding a cellphone.

“The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers,” Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. said in a statement at the time of Coy’s firing.