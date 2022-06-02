(NewsNation) — Following the deadly mass shooting at an Oklahoma medical office by a man who blamed his surgeon for continuing pain following an operation on his back, a former Tulsa police chief praised the response from his former unit.

“We’ve been training for this for decades,” Chuck Jordan said Thursday evening on “NewsNation Prime.”

“I’ve never known a Tulsa police officer that didn’t say, ‘I would rush inside and take care of the situation,’ and that’s exactly what they did,” he continued.

The Tulsa hospital mass shooting, which left four people dead — including two doctors, a patient and a desk clerk — came on the heels of another tragedy last month in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed in an elementary school by an 18-year-old.

As the many of the children are laid to rest this week, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it was launching an investigation of the law enforcement response to the Uvalde shooting, as many questions persist in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Besides 19 officers waiting in a hallway for about 45 minutes before entering the classroom the shooter was in, the pleas for help did not make their way to school district police Chief Pete Arredondo — a “system failure,” as described by Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez on Thursday.

Tulsa was much different.

President and CEO of Saint Francis Health System Dr. Cliff Robertson and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum both praised first responders for their quick response, which police said was just minutes from when the 911 call came in to dispatchers.

“I couldn’t be prouder to have been a member of that police department,” Jordan said.

The police chief went on to say how Saint Francis Hospital was instrumental to the community during COVID and that he’s saddened they were targeted.

“The people at Saint Francis Hospital have been our heroes for the past two years during this pandemic and I can’t think of anybody who we wanted less to be a victim,” Jordan said.