Fort Wayne Airport evacuated after bomb threat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NewsNation Now) — Fort Wayne International Airport evacuated passengers and staffers after a “potential threat to airport & passenger safety and security.”

An airport spokesperson said a series of events elevated what might not have been a credible threat into a concern.

“There was a tweet made that there was a bomb on the next Delta flight outbound,” he said. “The TSA pick that up, they sent alarms, it wasn’t going to be a credible alert. And then there were some things with the bags that were a little bit abnormal. An individual on the aircraft said he wanted to get off and change his flight.”

A bomb unit will inspect the luggage when the plane lands. He expected the airport to be resuming normal operations by 4:30 or 5 p.m. EDT.

“We do think and unless something goes different, I think this will be a non-event in about 20 to 30 minutes,” he said.

The airport sits 8 miles outside the city and has one terminal. It provides 14 non-stop flights on Allegiant, American, Delta and United Airlines.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.