George Floyd mural destroyed after allegedly being struck by lightning

TOLEDO, Ohio (NewsNation Now) — A George Floyd memorial crumbled Tuesday after reportedly being struck by lightning.

Toledo police told local media outlets that a bolt of lightning struck the building which caused the section of the mural containing the wall to collapse.

Other local media outlets reported that the brick façade had collapsed due to the age of the building.

Severe storms were reported Tuesday night in the area according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland, Ohio.

The mural was created by local artist David Ross in July 2020 after Floyd’s death. Toledo officials said the mural will be recreated in a different location.

Floyd, 46, was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020. Chauvin was convicted of murder and sentenced last month to 22 1/2 years in prison.

Floyd’s death sparked worldwide protests and calls for change in policing in the U.S. Similar murals paying tribute to Floyd popped up across the country in the weeks after his death.

Nexstar Media Wire and NewsNation affiliate WTVO contributed to this report

