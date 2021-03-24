Get a shot, get free pot: Dispensary offering free joint for people who take COVID vaccine

MICHIGAN (WLNS) — A Michigan marijuana dispensary is offering free marijuana to anyone who gets a COVID vaccine.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake says it wants to thank people who choose to get the vaccine to help end the pandemic and wants to show its appreciation.

The dispensary, which is an hour’s drive from Lansing and Jackson, is offering a free pre-rolled joint to anyone who shows up with proof that they’ve been vaccinated.

“If you choose to get the Covid vaccine (we always support the freedom of choice) this is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for helping to end this pandemic and getting us back to normal,” the company says on its website.

Courtesy: The Greenhouse of Walled Lake

Unfortunately for vaccinated pot fans, there’s a limit of one joint per customer. Customers must also be at least 21 years old and have a valid, unexpired medical card with ID.

The offer, which was originally supposed to end in February, is good through March 31st. The extension may be cold comfort for most Michiganders who are 16 to 49 years old without a health condition. They don’t qualify for the vaccine until April 5th.

But those who qualify can pick up their joint in the store or curbside.

The store is partnering with the UBaked Cannabis Company to provide the pot.