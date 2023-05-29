Why GOP presidential hopefuls are coming to Iowa

(NewsNation) — More Republicans are flocking to Iowa this week — including the two current top contenders in the GOP’s 2024 presidential primary.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to visit the state Tuesday and Wednesday — taking off just as former President Donald Trump arrives in Iowa Thursday.

Other candidates have been rushing to the side of popular Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds has recently been seen at events with 2024 candidates former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, as well as both Trump and DeSantis.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Reynolds has been mentioned as a potential vice presidential pick.

Haley, speaking at an event in suburban Des Moines, even gushed that Reynolds is the “best governor in the country” — a subtle jab at DeSantis.

Iowa is also the host of the nation’s first presidential caucuses. What happens there sets the tone for the rest of the nominating contests.

For DeSantis, a win here could help him on his path to defeating Trump. On the other hand, though, a growing GOP field could work to Trump’s advantage.

With more candidates comes the likelihood the vote will be split — but Trump’s base of support remains intact.

Reynolds has no plans to endorse a particular candidate before the Iowa caucuses. Neither does Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, who is inviting all prospective and declared GOP candidates to her annual Roast and Ride event this weekend.

The event starts with a motorcycle ride at the Harley-Davidson and ends at the Iowa State Fairgrounds with a roast and rally, according to its website.

Among those set to attend the Roast and Ride are Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence. Pence has yet to enter the race — but could be doing so in coming weeks.