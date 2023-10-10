Hardee’s employees accused of stealing credit card numbers

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — Inmates were bonded out of jail due to fraudulently obtained credit card numbers by Michigan City Hardee’s employees in an elaborate scheme, according to authorities.

In September, jail administration noticed “suspicious irregularities” after large sums of money were being transferred into some inmates’ accounts.

The same inmates were bonding out of the jail almost immediately, authorities said.

An investigation was then launched by LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office’s chief of detectives.

The investigation uncovered a “complex fraudulent scheme” involving three employees of the Hardee’s in Michigan City, along with several other subjects, authorities said.

Police allege Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold and Kristin Vanschoyck photographed credit and debit card numbers of customers that purchased food at the drive-thru window in August and September.

The card numbers were then fraudulently used by placing money onto Securus accounts of inmates with low bond amounts. After the inmates were released, they were transported to area ATMs where the remaining balance on the jail-issued debit card was withdrawn.

The investigation uncovered a total of $14,700 in fraudulent charges and the victims are working with their financial institutions to get money back.

In addition to Hardee’s employees Ward, Arnold and Vanschoyck, seven others have been charged with conspiring with the employees. All of them are in custody except for Dylnn Scott.

A full list of those charged is below.