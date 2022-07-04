At least 5 dead in Chicago suburb ‘active shooter’ incident

(NewsNation Now) — At lease five people were killed and multiple were injured Monday in an active shooter situation that began during a July 4 parade in suburban Chicago, officials have confirmed.

Police are searching for the suspect who opened fire in downtown Highland Park Monday, sending 16 people to the hospital, the city said in a news release issued early Monday afternoon.

Evidence of a firearm has been recovered and the public has been asked to shelter in place, according to a news release the city issued early Monday afternoon.

Highland Park is situated in Lake County, about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago.

The Illinois State Police Department advised the public to avoid the area of Central Avenue and Second Street.

The neighboring community of Deerfield tweeted that its parade has been canceled, “due to a shooting in Highland Park.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10 a.m. but was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired. Several witnesses told the newspaper that they heard gunfire.

A Sun-Times reporter saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker was aware of the situation Monday afternoon.

“My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park,” the governor tweeted. “State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected.”

Parade-goers are taking to social media, saying they are fleeing the area or taking cover in their homes.

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, said she was on a parade float with coworkers and the group was prepared to turn onto the main route when she saw people running away from the area.

“People started saying ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there a shooter,’” Glickman told the Associated Press. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Terrified parade-goers fled Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

NewsNation affiliate WGN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.