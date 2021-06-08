Horse says ‘Cheese’ and steals spotlight during maternity photoshoot

CINCINNATI (WJW) — There were lots of laughs during a recent maternity photoshoot thanks to one happy horse.
Cincinnati, Ohio-based photographer Kristen Zaffiro said the couple wanted their horses to join them for a few pictures, but working with animals can be tricky.
“When we got to the time to do the horse pictures, they were not standing the way we had hoped they would. We finally got them turned around the correct way and I said, ‘At least you could smile.’ And he did,” Zaffiro said. “When I laughed, he smiled more.”
Zaffiro posted the photos on her Facebook account; the post has received more than 90,000 shares and 17,000 likes.
The Indiana couple also got a few pictures without smiling Buckshot stealing the show.