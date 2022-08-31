(NewsNation) — A nearly 30-year-old cold case has finally been solved, and the suspect was finally caught — all because of a hot dog napkin and a tiny smudge of DNA.

Jerry Westrom, 56, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder for the killing of 35-year-old Jeanne “Jeanie” Childs, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Thursday in a press release.

“My condolences go out to the victim and her family. They have had to live without justice for her brutal murder for nearly three decades. I hope this brings some closure to them,” Freeman said. “Today’s guilty verdicts show that we will pursue convictions for serious crimes, even if it takes years to gather the evidence.”

Westrom had been a suspect in Childs’ case for decades, but it took investigators 27 years to prove he had killed her.

Childs, who was a known sex worker, was found stabbed to death in her Minneapolis apartment back in June 1993. The crime scene was covered in DNA evidence, but technology could not trace it back to anyone at the time.

Investigators believed Westrom to be a suspect in the case, but could not prove his involvement. A self-claimed Minneapolis farmer, Westrom has had several run-ins with the law, especially involving prostitutes.

For 27 years, the case stayed stagnant, with no luck in proving Childs’ killer.

In 2019, Westrom attended a hockey game with his daughter. Thinking nothing of his actions, he threw out hot dog napkins he used to clean his face. Investigators who had been watching him dug the napkins out of the trash and used the latest techniques in DNA genealogy to identify Westrom as Childs’ killer.

Authorities were able to match the DNA samples from the hot dog napkin to the ones from the murder scene decades earlier.

Once the connection was made, Westrom was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, which holds a maximum sentence of 40 years if found guilty.

Westrom was later indicted in June 2020 for first-degree murder, which if found guilty carries a mandatory life sentence under Minnesota law.

After just two hours of jury deliberation on Thursday, Westrom was found guilty and convicted of both charges in the killing of Childs.

Westrom now faces an automatic life sentence, without the possibility of parole. However, an official sentencing date has not been released.