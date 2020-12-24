Hundreds of Christmas cards sent for WWII veteran

INDIANA (WEHT) — A 99-year-old World War II veteran left lonely and grieving after losing his wife in August has received hundreds of Christmas cards from well-wishers after he sent in a request to NewsNation affiliate WEHT.

Leroy Haug, who is from Ferdinand, Indiana, mailed a letter to NewsNation reporter Shelley Kirk last week. He told her his Christmas wish was simply for cards to help him pass the time and keep him from feeling so lonely. So, Kirk asked Indiana viewers to help him out.

WEHT delivered the first batch of cards to Haug on Wednesday.

If you’d like to mail a card or letter to Haug, you can mail it to the station, 800 Marywood Drive, Henderson, KY 42420. They’ll be sure he receives them.