Illinois city honors grocery employee who saved toddler’s life

ALTON, Ill. (KTVI/KPLR) — A quick-thinking Illinois grocery employee was honored Wednesday for saving a toddler’s life.

In March, Ben Mazur was working at Schnucks and collecting carts in the busy parking lot, when he noticed a cart rolling down the hill with a child inside.

The cart rolled away from a mother who was trying to get her other children in the car. She didn’t notice until it was almost too late, but thankfully, Mazur was watching and was able to stop the cart and keep the toddler from harm.

On Wednesday, Alton Mayor Brant Walker surprised the 24-year-old by declaring May 5 as Ben Mazur Day. It’s a special way for Mazur, his family, co-workers, and trainers from Challenge Unlimited to celebrate his act of good faith and, coincidentally, his birthday.

“Schnucks was actually his dream job so you know it was like a big deal when he got hired at Schnucks,” said Jiuana Evans, job coach at Challenge Unlimited.

Mazur is on the autism spectrum and has been working with Challenge Unlimited, a program that helps people with disabilities find employment in the community.

“I wasn’t surprised because I feel like it’s Ben, but it just made me feel so good because he’s outstanding and I know he’s going to continue to do great things,” Evans said.