Three dead, several injured in Illinois Greyhound bus crash

A Greyhound passenger bus crashed into commercial motor vehicles on an exit ramp, killing three and injuring many more. (Credit: KTVI)

HIGHLAND, Ill. (NewsNation) — Three people are dead and many others are injured after a Greyhound passenger bus crashed in Madison County, Illinois, early Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police revealed that the Greyhound passenger bus was traveling westbound toward St. Louis when it crashed into three commercial motor vehicles on an exit ramp to the Silver Lake Interstate 70 westbound rest area around 2 a.m. CT.

The crash was confirmed in a statement by Greyhound PR manager Mike Ogulnick:

“We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital. Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”

Passengers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, four by helicopter and at least 10 by ambulance, Illinois State Police Chief Public Information Officer Melaney Arnold said.

Police also confirmed that no one in the commercial motor vehicles, which Arnold confirmed as tractor-trailers, was injured.

Arnold said additional information was not immediately available on the circumstances of the crash, which closed westbound traffic on I-70.