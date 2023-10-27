Illinois landlord indicted on hate crime, murder charges in attack on Muslim mom, son

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WGN-TV) — The man accused of fatally stabbing a Palestinian, Muslim boy and severely injuring his mother has been indicted by a grand jury.

The charges stem from a violent attack that occurred at a home in the 16200 block of South Lincoln Highway, just after 11:35 a.m. on Saturday. Prosecutors allege that Joseph Czuba knocked on the victim’s door and started an argument about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

When the 32-year-old woman, later identified as Hanaan Shahin, stated she was Muslim, Czuba allegedly attacked her with a large blade.

Deputies entered the home and found the two victims, including a 6-year-old boy, identified as Wadea Al-Fayoume, who had suffered 26 stab wounds. He was transported in critical condition and died at the hospital.

Prosecutors say Czuba attacked his Palestinian Muslim tenants after listening to a conservative talk radio discussing the war between Israel and Hamas.

Czuba is facing three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of committing a hate crime. His next court hearing is Monday.