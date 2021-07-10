Illinois law to require Asian American history in schools

SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public school students will be taught Asian American history under a law signed Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The topics will include the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II; the military service of Asian Americans; Illinois and Midwest history of Asian Americans; and the role of Asian Americans in expanding civil rights.
Latest News
- Beto O’Rourke calls on Texans to testify against ‘voter suppression’ bills
- Fake diplomas, transcripts scheme lands Louisiana school employee behind bars
- Nebraska zoo says 200 people possibly exposed to rabid bat
- Search crews looking for 12-year-old St. Louis girl swept away in floodwaters
- Ash Barty beats Pliskova at Wimbledon for 2nd Grand Slam title
“A lack of knowledge is the root cause of discrimination, and the best weapon against ignorance is education,” said state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, the sponsor of the bill.
Pritzker signed the bill into law at Niles West High School in Skokie.
“It’s a new standard that helps us understand one another, and ultimately to move ourselves closer to the nation of our ideals,” he said.