Illinois mayor rips governor for new crime law

(NewsNation) — Suburban Chicago mayor Keith Pekau is among many critics of a new Illinois law dubbed the SAFE-T Act, which will, among many things, end cash bail in Illinois.

Republicans and Democrats have been sparring over the bill for years. Democrats say the law will reduce mass incarceration and will reduce the impact cash bail has on communities where access to money is limited. Republicans say the bill is too soft on crime and will lead to crime increases in cities such as Chicago.

Pekau, the mayor of Chicago suburb Orland Park, calls the bill a “massive threat” and said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is “living in a fantasy world” in regards to crime in the city.

