Illinois residents are the most beautiful in America, study finds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois produces the most beautiful people in America, study finds

The study, by Bonus Finder, calculated how many Miss USA winners, Victoria’s Secret Angels, and models were from the state.

Also included in the study of “most beautiful residents” were how many men were named as PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

According to the study, Illinois scored 76.1 out of 100, with 4 Miss USA winners, 1 Miss Teen USA winner, 3 Victoria’s Secret Angels, 123 professional models, and 2 named “Sexiest Man Alive.”

States with the most beautiful residents:

  1. Illinois
  2. California
  3. Texas
  4. Nebraska
  5. New York
  6. Hawaii
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Vermont
  9. Florida
  10. North Carolina

Illinois was also home to the “sexiest people in America” in a poll by Enjoy Travel.

