Illinois trooper shot on Chicago highway dies

Illinois police respond to an officer being shot on the highway. (WGN-TV)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — An Illinois state trooper was shot on a Chicago freeway Friday afternoon and died at a hospital.

The trooper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Chicago fire said.

At around 1:45 p.m., police responded to the area of 43rd and the Dan Ryan on the report of a shooting. The Dan Ryan is a nearly 8-mile stretch of Interstates 90 and 94 that go south from the city.

It comes the same day state police stepped up enforcement on Chicago highways. At least 185 attacks have occurred this year, compared to 128 in 2020.

“We have not previously confronted the concentrated levels of gun violence we have faced in 2020 and 2021,” said Brendan F. Kelly, state police director. “We must dedicate the greatest resources to the greatest need, and right now the greatest need is here, on Chicago’s expressways.”

NewsNation affiliate WGN and The Associated Press contributed to this report.