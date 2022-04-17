Indian school mascot under review following viral TikTok

A school mascot is under review after a TikTok video criticizing the Indian mascot went viral.

ANDERSON, Ind. (NewsNation) — A school mascot is under review after a TikTok video criticizing the Indian mascot went viral.

The video, with nearly a million views, shows two students dressed up as an Indian chief and maiden dancing and going through a ceremony before a basketball game in Anderson, Indiana.

Sarah Holba recorded the video at the game and posted it to TikTok. She described what she saw as “disappointing, but not surprising.”

The Anderson Community School Corporation is now facing backlash following the viral video. In response, the school district has put the pre-game ritual on hold. The school system also has an internal committee reviewing the use of the mascot.

“We’re taking this very seriously,” Superintendent Joseph Cronk told WXIN. “You know, it’s always our intent to honor our Native American tradition and maybe that was ignorant. Maybe we don’t know what we’re honoring. Maybe we’re not honoring at all.”

WXIN reports that certain groups including the Delaware Tribe and the American Indian Movement have spoken out against the mascot and the pre-game ritual.

“It really incites an environment that is hostile, that is dangerous and damaging,” Rachel Thunder, director of the Indiana and Kentucky Chapter of the American Indian Movement, told WXIN, later adding: “They teach non-native children that it’s acceptable to participate in culturally abusive behavior and perpetuate inaccurate misconceptions.”

The Anderson district insists they plan to consult with Native American leaders before making a final call on the mascot.

WXIN contributed to this report.