How a new liver became restaurant owner’s Christmas Eve miracle

LEBANON, Ind. – Every family has its own holiday traditions. For one Lebanon man, Christmas Eve has become an extra special anniversary as he gets ready to celebrate the day he was given a second chance at life.

You can’t exactly unwrap a new liver on Christmas. Nonetheless, it’s Ernie Verbarg’s favorite gift he’s ever gotten. He waited eight months on the transplant list last year with a rare, progressive liver disease called “primary sclerosing cholangitis” – until a Christmas Eve miracle.

“I was sitting on the operating bench and I said, ‘okay, that white and red Igloo cooler over there that’s got my name on it – is that what I think it is?’ They said, ‘yeah, that’s your gift,'” Verbarg recalled.

It didn’t come with a bow on top, but it came just in time. Doctors told Verbarg he likely wouldn’t have lived through January without it.

“It really didn’t really start setting in a whole lot until Christmas morning,” Verbarg added. “I was like, ‘I’m feeling so much different.’ I’m looking at my skin like, ‘I’m not yellow!'”

It wasn’t long before he was back doing what he loves, cooking – even building himself a commercial kitchen at home.

“I was hanging drywall three, four weeks after transplant,” Verbarg said.

Verbarg closed his restaurant, “Grilliant Foods,” in September 2022 because he had gotten too sick to run it. Now, he’s cashing in his new lease on life to feed others again – catering, driving around his food trailer and attending special events.

He’s even since brought home the title of “BBQ grand champion” from the State Fair.

“I came first in pork loins, ribs and chicken,” Verbarg said. “It was the very first time they had anybody win all the [categories].”

For his family, this holiday season could have been a painful reminder filled with grief rather than joy.

“It’s really difficult watching your spouse get sicker and sicker and not knowing if there was going to be an answer,” Verbarg’s wife, Pam, said. “It’s so nice to have the old Ernie back who’s bouncing around and full of energy.”

Because of a stranger’s selfless donation, they get to look back on a lively 2023, together.

“Can’t wait to see my doctor January 2nd. We’ll go over this and that, I’ll fill him in on some of the things he doesn’t know about yet,” Verbarg said. “‘Cause I probably shouldn’t have skydived, but it was something fun.”

He’s thankful his new liver gave him the chance to celebrate his 35th wedding anniversary, his 60th birthday, and of course, to go skydiving with a friend who is battling cancer.

“It’s just wonderful because we’re not getting any younger,” Verbarg said. “I was sick, I’m getting better and hopefully he’ll be getting better too.”

Although he spent last Christmas in a hospital gown, Verbarg wouldn’t have traded it for the world – because it gave him many more to look forward to.

Verbarg wants his story to serve as an example of how organ donation saves lives. If you’d like to learn more, you can find information through the Indiana Donor Network.

Verbarg wants to thank his team with IU Health University Hospital, and especially, his donor’s family.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here right now,” Verbarg said.

According to IU Health senior public relations associate Courtney Taylor, Indiana University Health has the only liver transplant program in the state. The hospital has completed 177 transplants so far this year, “surpassing the previous highest number in the history of the program.”