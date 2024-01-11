Indiana church elder charged for child sex crimes committed at work

NEW WHITELAND, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bargersville man and “church elder” for child sex crimes after he allegedly spoke to a detective pretending to be a 14-year-old girl.

Nicholas P. Jackson, 39, was arrested on Dec. 15, 2023, at his place of employment, a church in New Whiteland near 560 E. Tracy Rd., on the following charges:

Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony;

Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 5 Felony;

Dissemination of Harmful Matter to Minor (Attempt), a Level 6 Felony.

According to court documents, on multiple occasions from Nov. 28, 2023, through Dec. 15, 2023, Jackson contacted an undercover agent that he believed was a 14-year-old white female. The agent identified their age as 14 multiple times.

He met the undercover agent on an app, in a local chatroom called Bargersville Friends. The chatroom is known for multiple crimes, police said, including fraud, drugs, prostitution, porn and automatic firearm conversion kits.

Jackson introduced himself to the agent as “Nick from Bargersville, happily married, two children. Work at a local church, and a Seminary student!” At this time, Jackson inquired about her age, and the officer spoke about how she was “almost 15.” Jackson said, “You can be the little sister I never had… lol.”

He said, “…For some reason, I’m attracted to younger girls.” He later requested to see a photograph of the minor nude. Jackson also sent videos to the girl in the chatroom of himself performing sexual acts in church.

He also asked the girl, “How old is ur mom, I bet we are the same age! LOL. Age. That would be

wild if her and I went to high school together! Lol.”

During the investigation, officers also learned Jackson was a substitute teacher.

The court documents also reference how Jackson went by the girl’s home. Surveillance corroborated what he said in the chatroom, as a video of a 2013 Toyota Prius registered to Jackson showed his parked car at the complex.

“I literally just drove by your apartment. There were first-floor apartments in second-story apartments with balconies and I parked by the pool. I got nervous and left I was there about 10 minutes ago.” Jackson said he was depositing money at a bank for the church mission when he stopped at the minor’s home.

Jackson turned himself into the Johnson County Jail on Tuesday. He was bonded out of jail with $10,000 surety/ $1,100 cash. His arrest was a continuation of child solicitation stings conducted by multiple local law enforcement agencies.

This is an active investigation; information will be added as it becomes available.