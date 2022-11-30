Indiana cop, wife adopt infant surrendered in baby box

(NewsNation) — An Indiana police officer and his wife went above the call of duty and are now celebrating after they adopted a baby who was surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box.

Bruce Faltyski and his wife Shelly finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia eight months before they received the call about an infant that was less than a day old when she was left in a Safe Haven Baby Box.

Doctors told the couple that by the time baby Myah came to the hospital, she’d already suffered a seizure.

The Faltyskis felt equipped to care for her, with Bruce being a police officer and Shelby a nurse.

“Initially, (we were) a little apprehensive and nervous about the initial call,” Bruce recalled. “Then, once we were selected to be the adoptive parents for Myah, complete joy and just excitement for our family and just answered prayers.”

“When we got the call about Myah, we were just really surprised; God just blew us away,” Shelly added. “When we got that call that she was ours, it was just overwhelmingly full of joy and gratitude and knowing that so clearly she was from the Lord.”

Myah was adopted Nov. 18, a day known as National Adoption Day.

“A Baby Box is a safety device provided for under state’s Safe Haven Law and legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously surrender if they are unable to care for their newborn,” according to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes website.

Most boxes are located at fire departments and hospitals, the website notes.