Indiana couple charged after infant son starves to death

BOONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana couple faces murder charges after they allegedly failed to regularly feed their infant son and the newborn starved to death.

Caylin Monroe, 23, and Jakob Scott, 22, were denied bond Tuesday during their initial hearings on charges of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. They are being held at the Warrick County Jail.

Their two-month-old son, Silas Scott, died in February and a final autopsy report by the county coroner found the infant died due to neglect in the form of malnourishment and starvation.

The autopsy showed the infant had nothing in his stomach at the time of his death.

A probable cause affidavit states that Monroe said her son was born healthy, but she admitted to skipping his feedings, and said she would sometimes forget about him if he was quiet.

Monroe told officers that the last time she remembered feeding the baby was after she got off work the afternoon before he died, WFIE-TV reported.

Scott told detectives that the baby did not eat if he didn’t cry, and he could not remember if his son had been fed on the day of his death.

The affidavit shows child-welfare officials had previously investigated Monroe because of an incident with another child, after which she was required to keep a feeding log.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday by The Associated Press for Monroe and Scott’s public defenders.