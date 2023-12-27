Indiana fisherman rescue driver from crash

(NewsNation) — A driver trapped in the wreckage of his truck was rescued after six days when two fishermen spotted something shiny.

Matthew R. Reum of Mishawaka, Indiana, was trapped in his truck under a bridge near Portage, Indiana, after an accident. Unable to reach his phone, Reum reportedly tried to scream for help but nobody was around to hear him.

Two fishermen, Mario Garcia and son-in-law Nivardo De La Torre, were walking a nearby creek Tuesday scouting fishing holes when they saw something shiny and went to investigate. They discovered the wreck and Reum, who they initially thought was dead.

The men called 911 and first responders were able to extricate Reum from the wreck, determining the accident had likely happened on Dec. 20.

Investigators still don’t know what caused the crash, but believe the truck went off the interstate, missed a guardrail and went into a ditch, overturning into the creek before crashing under the bridge.

There were no reports of an accident and the area was not visible from the road. Officials say Reum survived by drinking rain water and was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Had Garcia and Torre not found the wreck, officials said it was unlikely Reum would have survived.