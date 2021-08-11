Indiana man accused of supplying gun in deadly Chicago police shooting out on bond

CHICAGO (WGN) — The Indiana man who allegedly purchased the gun used to kill Chicago officer Ella French and critically wound her partner is out on bond after appearing in federal court.

Jamal Danzy, 29, is accused of buying the weapon from a licensed gun dealer in Hammond, Indiana, in March and then providing it to one of the two Chicago brothers accused in the deadly shooting of Officer Ella French.

Prosecutors say one of the brothers was not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

A federal judge on Wednesday released Danzy on a $4,500 unsecured bond. However, he will remain under court supervision and must not contact the fallen officer’s family.

Ella French, 29, was fatally shot Saturday night in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop on the city’s South Side. Her death was the first fatal shooting of a Chicago officer in the line of duty since 2018 and the first female officer fatally shot on the job in 33 years.

Both the Morgan brothers are being held without bond after appearing in court Tuesday.