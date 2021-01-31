Indiana man fatally shot by police after firing shots at police car, pointing gun at officers

CARMEL, Ind. (WXIN) — A man was fatally shot Sunday after firing shots from his home and pointing a “high-powered rifle” at officers during a SWAT situation in Indiana, according to the Carmel Police Department.

Police said shortly before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a potentially suicidal person in the 400 block of West Main Street. While responding, officers received information that gunshots were being fired.

When officers arrived, they could see and hear gunshots being fired from out of the windows and doors of a residence, according to CPD. Officers then secured the area and began evacuating residents.

CPD says during the incident, the suspect shot multiple vehicles, including one police vehicle. He then raised a high-powered rifle toward officers, and officers fired their weapons and struck the suspect, police said.

The suspect — later identified as 60-year-old Keith Scales, of Carmel — was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

CPD says investigators with the Fishers Police Department will handle the investigation into the officer-involved shooting “in order to ensure impartiality.”

The Carmel Police Department asks that anyone with information or evidence that can help with the investigation, such as video surveillance recordings, call the non-emergency dispatch number at 317-571-2580 and ask to speak with an officer.